ABIDJAN, April 24 Congolese rumba music legend Papa Wemba died after collapsing on stage in the Ivory Coast in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the private morgue where his body was taken.

Wemba, born in 1949, was performing at the FEMUA 2016 festival when he collapsed on stage. He died before reaching hospital, a spokesman for the Ivosep morgue in Abidjan said.

Known in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the King of Rumba Rock, Wemba won fans across Africa and Europe and worked with international stars including former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel.

