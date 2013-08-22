LOS ANGELES Aug 21 Actor and screenwriter
Wentworth Miller, best known for his leading role in Fox
television drama "Prison Break," came out as a gay man on
Wednesday in a letter declining an invitation to attend a
Russian film festival in light of Moscow's recently adopted
anti-gay laws.
Miller, 41, turned down an offer to attend the St.
Petersburg International Film Festival as a "guest of honor" in
a letter posted on the website of advocacy group GLAAD, which
monitors media representation of gay, lesbian, bisexual or
transgender people and issues.
"Thank you for your kind invitation. As someone who has
enjoyed visiting Russia in the past and can also claim a degree
of Russian ancestry, it would make me happy to say yes. However,
as a gay man, I must decline," Miller wrote to festival director
Maria Averbakh.
Miller wrote that he was "deeply troubled by the current
attitude toward and treatment of gay men and women by the
Russian government," and did not want attend a festival in a
country where "people like myself are being systematically
denied their basic right to live and love openly."
Russia's parliament banned the spread of gay "propaganda"
among minors in a law passed in June, which includes imposing
fines on those holding gay pride rallies, has attracted
international condemnation.
Miller, who played incarcerated structural engineer Michael
Scofield in Fox's "Prison Break" from 2005 to 2009, has recently
turned his hand at screenwriting, penning the script for this
year's dark thriller "Stoker," starring Nicole Kidman.
Miller's letter comes after Bravo channel host and executive
producer Andy Cohen told E! News last week that he would not be
co-hosting Donald Trump's Miss Universe pageant this year in
Moscow because he "didn't feel right as a gay man stepping foot
into Russia."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Walsh)