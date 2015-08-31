Aug 30 Prolific horror filmmaker Wes Craven, who
directed the slasher classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street," died
on Sunday afternoon, his family said in a statement. He was 76.
Craven, who was also behind the 1990s horror hit "Scream,"
died surrounded by his loved ones at his Los Angeles home after
suffering from brain cancer, the statement said.
"It is with deep sadness we inform you that Wes Craven
passed away," the family said. "Our hearts are broken."
Craven suffered from ailing health over the past three
years, but continued to work on projects including several
television shows, a graphic novel and a new film, "The Girl in
the Photographs," which is set to premiere at the 2015 Toronto
Film Festival next month.
He was awarded lifetime achievement awards by the New York
City Horror Film Festival and the Academy of Science Fiction,
Fantasy & Horror Films, according to the Internet Movie
Database.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)