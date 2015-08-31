(Adds box office figure for "Nightmare")
Aug 30 Prolific horror filmmaker Wes Craven, who
directed the slasher classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street," died
on Sunday afternoon, his family said in a statement. He was 76.
Craven, who was also behind the 1990s horror hit "Scream,"
died surrounded by his loved ones at his Los Angeles home after
suffering from brain cancer, the family said.
"It is with deep sadness we inform you that Wes Craven
passed away," the family said. "Our hearts are broken."
Craven suffered from ailing health over the past three
years, but continued to work on projects including several
television shows, a graphic novel and a new film, "The Girl in
the Photographs," which is set to premiere at the 2015 Toronto
Film Festival next month.
Craven, born in Cleveland, shot to fame, at least among
horror film fans, with his first feature, "The Last House on the
Left," which has achieved cult classic status over the decades.
He moved into film work after spending a few years as a college
professor.
Other horror films also now deemed classics quickly
followed, including "The Hills Have Eyes" and "Swamp Thing." But
it was with 1984's hit "A Nightmare on Elm Street" that Craven
rose to the top of the genre.
The film, which cost less than $2 million, starred Robert
Englund as Freddy Krueger, a clawed villain who torments a group
of youths through their dreams, was a box office bonanza earning
some $25 million, and spawned eight sequels, as well as a
television series and novels.
In 1996, he struck box office gold again with "Scream,"
another teens-in-peril slasher film which also satirized the
genre. Craven directed three more "Scream" films over the next
15 years.
He broke from the genre in 2005 with "Red Eye," a
well-received airline thriller that starred Rachel McAdams.
Craven was awarded lifetime achievement awards by the New
York City Horror Film Festival and the Academy of Science
Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, according to the Internet Movie
Database.
Tributes poured in for the film director, writer and
producer over social media as news of his death spread.
"Today the world lost a great man, my friend and mentor, Wes
Craven. My heart goes out to his family," actress Courteney Cox,
who starred in Craven's 1996 "Scream" and appeared in the
franchise's three subsequent films, posted on Twitter.
Actress Rose McGowan, who was also featured in the original
"Scream," said on Twitter: "Shedding tears now. A giant has left
us."
