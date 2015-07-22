MADRID, July 22 U.S. hip hop group The Black
Eyed Peas are "still one big family" after 20 years together,
rapper will.i.am says.
The group last week released a music video for single
"Yesterday" showing rappers will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, who
first formed The Black Eyed Peas in 1995, flicking through
records in a music shop and appearing on their covers.
Female vocalist Fergie, who like will.i.am has released solo
material in recent years, did not join the group until several
years later and does not appear in the "Yesterday" video, which
will.i.am has said is a homage to the band's hip hop heroes.
Her second studio album is scheduled for release this year.
"We are still one big family. We are recording Fergies
record right now. It's sounding amazing," will.i.am told Reuters
in an interview in Madrid.
"We were in the studio with Fergie last week. We are going
to be in the studio with Fergie this coming up week to finish
her new solo project."
The group's last studio album, its sixth, was released in
2010. The Black Eyed Peas are known for hits such as "Where is
the Love?" and "I Gotta Feeling".
