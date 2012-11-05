By John Gaudiosi
| RALEIGH, North Carolina
RALEIGH, North Carolina Nov 5 Actor William
Shatner is having a moment. A couple of years after CBS canceled
his Twitter-inspired "$#*! My Dad Says" TV comedy, Shatner is at
the top of the tech world.
The former "Star Trek" captain, now 81, is featured in
Blindlight Apps "Shatoetry", which catapulted to the top of the
entertainment app list on Apple iTunes last week on its first
day of release.
The celebrity app allows users to choose from hundreds of
words to arrange sentences, which Shatner will then recite in
his trademark voice and style. There is also a mode that allows
Shatner fans to collaborate on "Shatisms" and there are
single-player challenges like creating Haiku and poetry.
Shatner, who is currently touring the country with his
critically-acclaimed one-man Broadway show, "Shatner's World,"
took a few minutes to talk technology with Reuters.
Q: How would you like to expand this app moving forward?
Perhaps adding music?
A: "Well, we have that in mind. Words to music. We have in
mind holiday things. We have in mind events in your life, words
so that you can use them as well. We will increase this if
people love it and tell other people that they love it. When we
get an audience we know that is worthwhile, we will add to it."
Q: One audience you know you definitely have out there is
"Star Trek" fans. Do you see any opportunities with special app
add-ons for them?
A: "Well, yes. I don't think we'll leave opportunity
unexplored, but I wanted to be very careful about how we
introduce it so it is not something that is derogatory or
stupid. I want to make sure that it's used in the way it's meant
to be used, which is for your entertainment."
Q: Do you see opportunities for other actors to work with
you on this app?
A: "We hope that it becomes popular enough to interest
people into doing some words."
Q: So users would be able to mix your words with other
actors' words through this app?
A: "Yes. Exactly. Have them do keywords like 'love.' There
are certain words that everybody wants to use like 'love' and
'hate' and words that you use somewhere in your conversation...
Commonly used words that are positive, I think that would be a
way of getting a well-known person to take a chance in
interpreting that word several different ways and know that they
won't look foolish, or be made to look foolish."
Q: How are you taking advantage of today's technology to
connect with fans?
A: "I'm using it in as many ways as feasible. I'm doing
podcasts. I'm certainly doing everything else, Facebook, Twitter
and all that kind of thing. I'm taking advantage of
communicating with the people out there as much as possible, and
this app is one of those ways."
Q: What technology do you have?
A: "I have iPhone, an iPad and I will be getting an iPad
Mini shortly."
Q: How do you use those devices?
A: "I don't play games. I read the newspapers. I've got a
dictation sound-to-print app and since I don't type very well, I
find myself dictating to it and sending the notes on. It's a
truly creative tool with. Once you have a means of communicating
- there's so much wrong with the world and so many crises in the
mix here that, if we can communicate faster and better, we may
be able to fix them before the end of the world, as far as human
beings are concerned."
Q: How's the tour going for your show "Shatner's World"?
A: "I'm going to be in Connecticut and New Jersey this
week. I'm playing about four different places that are just
opening up now. My heart goes out to the nightmare that these
people are in. I feel a little awkward in talking about
providing a laugh or two, but on the other hand some people may
need that, and that's what I'll be doing....I will be with my
heart on my sleeve trying to entertain people who have had a
great deal of hardship in the last week."
Q: A lot of my friends in New York and New Jersey are still
without power after Hurricane Sandy.
A: "I know, and hopefully by the time I get there, there
will be power. And hopefully by that time, they'll be of a mind
to be able to want to be entertained."
(Reporting by John Gaudiosi, editing by Jill Serjeant and
Marguerita Choy)