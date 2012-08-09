Amy Winehouse (R) leaves the stage with her husband Blake Fielder-Civil during the 2007 Mercury Music Awards at the Grosvenor House hotel in London September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty/Files

The ex-husband of Amy Winehouse is on life support in a British hospital after an apparent drink and drug binge just over a year after the untimely death of the "Rehab" singer, Britain's Sun newspaper reported on Thursday.

Blake Fielder-Civil, 30, who was married to Winehouse for about two years until 2009 and was widely blamed for fueling her own addiction to drugs, was found choking on his vomit last week after a drinking session and a reported dose of heroin, The Sun said in an exclusive report.

His girlfriend Sarah Aspin told the newspaper that Fielder-Civil had suffered multiple organ failure and that doctors had put him in a coma.

"I'm praying he'll survive but I'm having to prepare myself that he may never wake up," Aspin was quoted as saying.

Winehouse was found dead in her London home on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27 from what officials later determined was accidental alcohol poisoning. There were no illicit drugs in her system.

Winehouse's father Mitch asked for prayers from his daughter's fans. "Terrible news about Blake this morning. Remember Amy loved him. Let's pray for his recovery. Mitch," he said in a Twitter posting.

Fielder-Civil and Winehouse had a turbulent relationship, punctuated by violent fights and reports of heavy use of cocaine, heroin and ecstasy. He also served six months in prison stemming from an 2007 assault on a London pub landlord.

Winehouse's family have said that their daughter beat her drug dependency about three years before her death. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant, editing by Christine Kearney, Gary Hill)