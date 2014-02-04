(Refiles to remove extraneous letter in para 4)
WASHINGTON Feb 4 Woody Allen's lawyer defended
the filmmaker on Tuesday after renewed allegations of sexual
abuse by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, and questioned the
timing of her comments.
"The fact that it's being brought up now is suspect, the
timing is suspect. Nothing's happened, they haven't had any
relationship for the last 20 years. So all of a sudden we're
seeing these allegations surface again, and one has to wonder
why," Elkan Abramowitz told NBC News in an interview.
"He is innocent," he said. "The case is over - there is no
case."
Last week, Farrow repeated her allegations in a letter
published by The New York Times. She said Allen sexually
assaulted her in the Connecticut house where she lived with her
mother, Allen's then-girlfriend Mia Farrow.
Allen was never charged in the case.
Farrow's allegations come as Allen is being considered for
an Academy Award for best original screenplay for his drama
"Blue Jasmine", starring Cate Blanchett.
Connecticut prosecutors said this week there is no current
investigation into the allegations.
Abramowitz, speaking on NBC's "Today" program, said he does
not believe that Dylan Farrow is lying.
Instead, he said, the idea that she was molested was planted
by her mother and made her "a pawn in a huge fight" between
Allen and his longtime girlfriend.
"I think she truly believes this happened," he said. "That
memory is never going to go away."
Abramowitz said Allen's recent recognition in Hollywood
prompted the renewed claims.
"It's a continuation of Mia Farrow's desire to hurt Woody
Allen," he said, adding his recent lifetime achievement award at
the Golden Globes "revived the anger she has toward him".
He added Allen "is not interested in suing anybody for
defamation."
