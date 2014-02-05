(Recasts, adds comments, impact on Oscars, previous WASHINGTON)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Feb 4 The long-time lawyer of Woody
Allen and veteran journalist Barbara Walters came out in support
of the Oscar-winning filmmaker on Tuesday following renewed
allegations of sexual abuse from his adopted daughter, Dylan
Farrow.
Elkan Abramowitz, who represented Allen at the time of the
original investigation into abuse two decades ago, told NBC News
that the "timing is suspect," and linked the accusations to
Allen's recent Golden Globes life achievement award.
"Nothing's happened, they haven't had any relationship for
the last 20 years. So all of a sudden we're seeing these
allegations surface again, and one has to wonder why,"
Abramowitz told NBC's "Today" show.
"He is innocent," he said. "The case is over - there is no
case."
The campaign for Allen comes as the 6,000-plus members of
the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences prepare to vote
for the Oscars next week, ahead of the March 2 ceremony. Allen's
film "Blue Jasmine" has three nominations, including best
original screenplay for Allen and best actress for Cate
Blanchett, the favorite to win.
Last week, in a letter published by The New York Times,
Dylan Farrow repeated her allegations that Allen sexually
assaulted her in the Connecticut house where she lived with her
mother, Allen's then-girlfriend Mia Farrow.
Allen was never charged in the case and Connecticut
prosecutors said this week there is no current investigation
into the allegations.
While it is unclear how the controversy might affect the
film's Oscar fortunes, awards handicappers say they can't rule
out a negative impact.
A representative for Sony Pictures Classics, the studio
behind "Blue Jasmine," did not respond to requests for comment.
WAITING FOR ALLEN RESPONSE
Allen will issue his own response to the allegations, a
spokeswoman said on Sunday, but it was not clear when.
Abramowitz has been the most vocal of those to speak out
publicly in defense of Allen. On Monday, an ex-girlfriend of
Allen, Stacey Nelkin, appeared on CNN with host Piers Morgan to
discuss her former relationship with the filmmaker. Nelkin, who
dated Allen when she was 17 and he was 42 after meeting on the
set of his film "Manhattan," said she didn't believe Dylan
Farrow's accusations against Allen.
Walters specifically praised Allen's parenting skills on her
ABC morning TV show "The View" on Tuesday, saying the filmmaker
was a "sensitive, loving and caring" father to his two adopted
daughters with wife Soon-Yi Previn.
Abramowitz said Allen's recent recognition in Hollywood
prompted the renewed claims.
"It's a continuation of Mia Farrow's desire to hurt Woody
Allen," he said, adding his recent lifetime achievement award at
the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globes "revived
the anger she has toward him".
Representatives for Mia Farrow did not respond to a request
for comment.
Both Mia Farrow and her son, Ronan Farrow, took to Twitter
after the Golden Globes to criticize the tribute to Allen and
revive the abuse allegations.
Dylan Farrow specifically targeted the actors of "Blue
Jasmine," including Blanchett, and asked how they would feel if
it had been "your child" who was molested.
The accusations from the Farrows, says awards handicapper
Tom O'Neil of Goldderby.com, could be seen as "Oscar war" and
"in their battle against 'Blue Jasmine,' Cate Blanchett could be
a casualty of the war." He said, however, that she probably
won't take sides, making her less vulnerable in her Oscar bid.
Blanchett has spoken once on the issue, telling a reporter
at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last weekend
"it's obviously been a long and painful situation for the family
and I hope they find some sort of resolution and peace."
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by
Mary Milliken and Ken Wills)