LOS ANGELES Feb 7 Film director Woody Allen
denied the recent accusations of his adopted daughter that he
molested her when she was 7, insisting in an open letter on
Friday that the allegation was fabricated by her mother, actress
Mia Farrow, with whom he was then fighting a custody battle.
The response by Allen, 78, to the accusations of sexual
assault by Dylan Farrow, now 28, was published on the New York
Times' website five days after she gave the newspaper her own
account that repeated and elaborated on those allegations.
"I did not molest Dylan," Allen wrote. "I loved her and hope
one day she will grasp how she has been cheated out of having a
loving father and exploited by a mother more interested in her
own festering anger than her daughter's well-being."
