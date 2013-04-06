Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and her husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt celebrate his 68th birthday in this June 18, 2011 publicity photo released to Reuters June 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Blanchette/Handout/Files

LOS ANGELES The husband of ailing movie actress Zsa Zsa Gabor reached a deal on Friday that will allow the cash-strapped couple to stay in their Bel Air mansion for the remainder of her life.

A Los Angeles judge ruled that Gabor's ninth husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, could sell the four-bedroom, five bathroom mansion in a deferred transaction.

Under the deal, the buyer will allow Gabor, 96, and von Anhalt to remain in the home for at least three years, or until the actress dies, and pay them $325,000 a year, Gabor's publicist John Blanchette told Reuters.

Gabor, the Hungarian-born star of 1950s films "Moulin Rouge" and "Lili", has been in and out of hospital since breaking her hip in 2010 and having her leg amputated in January 2011.

Von Anhalt put the house up for sale at an asking price of $15 million two years ago, citing financial difficulties and the costs of medical bills for Gabor.

"This decision is going to make her very happy," von Anhalt told reporters after Friday's court hearing. "Hopefully she will be with us for more than three years. Her mother lived to be 102."

Gabor's hillside home is in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles. The grounds were used to film scenes for Ben Affleck's Oscar-winning movie "Argo" as well as an upcoming HBO film about the life of late entertainer Liberace.

Blanchette said Gabor remained bedridden but was in better health recently than previous years and had enjoyed a 96th birthday party at the house in February attended by more than 100 friends.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Philip Barbara)