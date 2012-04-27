SHANGHAI, April 27 People.cn Co Ltd, the online news portal of Chinese government mouthpiece, the People's Daily, opened 55 percent higher in its Shanghai trading debut on Friday.

The firm raised 1.38 billion yuan in its initial public offering (IPO), more than twice its target, reflecting investor enthusiasm for government-backed media.

People.cn shares opened at 31.01 yuan versus its IPO price of 20 yuan. People.cn, one of the first state-controlled media groups to list, sold 69.1 million shares near the bottom of its indicative range of 20.0-22.50 yuan.

Based on the opening price, the company is worth 8.57 billion yuan ($1.36 billion), more than New York Times Co , which is worth $951 million

People.cn had said it was aiming to raise about 527 million yuan for working capital and to fund expansion in order to better compete with new media giants Sina Corp and Sohu.com Inc. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)