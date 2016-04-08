BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Peoples Bancorp Inc said it appointed Cindy Crotty and Doug Wyatt as executive vice presidents.
Crotty, who will manage all operations of Peoples Bank in northeast Ohio and surrounding markets, has spent 20 years in leadership roles at Keybank.
Wyatt will be responsible for developing and leading a significant portion of the commercial line of business in markets including central and southeast Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.
He most recently served as executive vice president, senior commercial banker for Fifth-Third Bank. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.