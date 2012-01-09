By Samuel Shen
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Jan 9 The online news portal of
Chinese government mouthpiece People's Daily plans to raise
about 527 million yuan ($83.52 million) through an initial
public offering (IPO) in Shanghai.
People.cn Co Ltd, which competes with more commercially
operated rivals such as SINA Corp and Sohu,
aims to raise cash by selling 69.1 million new shares, or 25
percent of its enlarged capital base, to fund expansion,
according to a preliminary prospectus posted on the website of
China's securities regulator.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission will vet
People.cn's IPO application on Friday.
Beijing is encouraging IPOs by state-owned news websites as
part of efforts to strengthen control over the media in the
Internet age. China's state news agency Xinhua also plans to
list its online portal in Shanghai to raise about 1 billion
yuan, two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters last
month.
People.cn faces "big challenges" from commercial websites
such as SINA and Sohu, which benefit from the opening of the
Internet services industry as well as ample funding, the company
said in its prospectus.
Its website www.people.com.cn has 19,608 visitors per one
million people, compared with SINA's traffic volume of 247,343
visitors per one million people, according to the prospectus.
People.cn, which is controlled by People's Daily and counts
state-owned telecommunications giants including China Mobile,
China Unicom and China Telecom as shareholders, plans to use the
IPO proceeds to upgrade technology, develop mobile services and
strengthen its editorial team.
Its net profit almost quadrapled to 81.6 million yuan in
2010 from a year earlier, with online advertising contributing
to about half of the company's revenue.
Citic Securities Co is the IPO underwriter.