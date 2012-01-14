SHANGHAI Jan 14 The online news portal of Chinese government mouthpiece, the People's Daily, has received approval from regulators to list in Shanghai, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said late on Friday.

People's Daily plans to raise about 527 million yuan ($83.6 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) and use the proceeds to upgrade technology, deliver news on mobile platforms and strengthen its editorial team.

The CSRC said on Friday it had reviewed and approved the IPO. ()

Beijing is encouraging IPOs by state-owned news websites as part of efforts to bolster their operations and fight off competition from online news services.

The state news agency Xinhua also plans to list its online portal in Shanghai to raise about 1 billion yuan, two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters last month.

People.cn, which is controlled by People's Daily, counts state-owned telecommunications giants including China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom as shareholders.