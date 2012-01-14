SHANGHAI Jan 14 The online news portal of
Chinese government mouthpiece, the People's Daily, has received
approval from regulators to list in Shanghai, the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said late on Friday.
People's Daily plans to raise about 527 million yuan ($83.6
million) through an initial public offering (IPO) and use the
proceeds to upgrade technology, deliver news on mobile platforms
and strengthen its editorial team.
The CSRC said on Friday it had reviewed and approved the
IPO. ()
Beijing is encouraging IPOs by state-owned news websites as
part of efforts to bolster their operations and fight off
competition from online news services.
The state news agency Xinhua also plans to list its online
portal in Shanghai to raise about 1 billion yuan, two sources
with knowledge of the deal told Reuters last month.
People.cn, which is controlled by People's Daily, counts
state-owned telecommunications giants including China Mobile,
China Unicom and China Telecom as shareholders.