SHANGHAI, April 20 The online news portal of
Chinese government mouthpiece, the People's Daily, raised 1.38
billion yuan ($219 million) in an initial public offering, more
than twice its target, reflecting investor enthusiasm for
government-backed media.
People.cn Co Ltd, one of the first state-controlled media
groups to list, sold 69.1 million shares at 20 yuan each, it
said in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange late
on Thursday.
Despite setting a final price at the bottom of an indicative
range of 20.0-22.50 yuan, the figure represents a lofty
valuation of 46.1 times its historic earnings.
People.cn had said it was aiming to raise about 527 million
yuan for working capital and to fund expansion in order to
better compete with new media giants Sina Corp and
Sohu.com Inc.
The company will trade under the ticker.
CITIC Securities arranged the
transaction.
Xinhuanet, the Internet portal of state news agency Xinhua,
plans to raise 1 billion yuan through an IPO in Shanghai, as
Beijing encourages government-owned media to go public in a bid
to increase their clout in the Internet era.
People.cn, which is owned by the People's Daily, a Communist
Party broadsheet with a more than 60-year history, already
counts state-owned telecommunications giants such as China
Mobile Ltd, China Unicom and China Telecom
Corp Ltd as shareholders.
China is the world's biggest Internet market by number of
users. The news portals of Sina and Sohu, although censored,
have a huge following online due to their offering of a large
variety of news topics and more sensational presentation.
($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan)
