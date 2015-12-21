(Corrects to "his" from "its" in first paragraph)
Dec 21 Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack, a
U.S. auto parts retailer, said billionaire investor Carl Icahn
had raised his offer to buy the company, topping that of
Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp.
Pep Boys said its board had determined that Icahn
Enterprises LP's offer of $16.50 per share in cash was
superior to that of Bridgestone Corp's offer of $15.50 per
share.
Earlier, Icahn Enterprises had also offered $15.50 per Pep
Boys share in cash.
Bridgestone had earlier raised its offer for Pep Boys by 50
cents a share.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)