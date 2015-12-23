Dec 23 Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack said
investor Carl Icahn was willing to pay as much as $1 billion for
the U.S. auto parts retailer to keep rival bidder Japanese tire
maker Bridgestone Corp at bay.
Icahn told Pep Boys he would top any fresh Bridgestone offer
by 10 cents per share, capping it at $18.10 per share.
The billionaire investor's latest offer for Pep Boys is
$16.50 per share, or about $900 million, a proposal that has
been deemed "superior" by Pep Boys' board.
Bridgestone, which has until 5.00 p.m. ET on Thursday to
make another proposal, was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)