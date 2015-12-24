Dec 24 Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp raised its offer for Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack to about $947 million, trumping activist investor Carl Icahn's current $900 million bid.

The latest Bridgestone offer of $17 per share was $1.50 above of its earlier bid.

Icahn's latest offer for Pep Boys was $16.50 per share. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)