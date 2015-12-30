(Corrects date)
Dec 30 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's Icahn
Enterprises LP has agreed to buy Pep Boys-Manny Moe &
Jack for about $1 billion, hours after Bridgestone Corp
quit the race for the U.S. auto parts retailer.
Japanese tire maker Bridgestone said on Tuesday it would not
raise its latest cash bid of $17 per share to counter Icahn's
raised offer of $18.50 per share in cash.
Pep Boys shares fell about 3 percent in morning trading on
Wednesday, while Icahn Enterprises shares declined about 1
percent.
Pep Boys' retail auto parts business will be a perfect fit
for Auto Plus, an auto spare parts company that Icahn
Enterprises bought in June, Carl Icahn said in a joint
statement.
Icahn Enterprises will also pay $39.5 million termination
fee to Bridgestone.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Pep Boys shares were trading at $18.37 and Icahn Enterprises
shares were trading at $60.82.
Up to Tuesday's close, Pep Boys shares had risen about 93
percent this year, while Icahn Enterprises shares had fallen
about 33.5 percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)