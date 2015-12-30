(Adds analyst comment, background; updates shares)
By Ankit Ajmera
Dec 30 Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP
has agreed to buy Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack for about $1
billion, the companies said on Wednesday, hours after
Bridgestone Corp quit the race for the U.S. auto parts
retailer.
Japanese tire maker Bridgestone said on Tuesday it would not
raise its latest cash bid of $17 per share to counter Icahn's
raised offer of $18.50 per share in cash.
Pep Boys shares fell 3 percent in late morning trading on
Wednesday, while Icahn Enterprises shares declined 2 percent.
Pep Boys' retail auto parts business will be a perfect fit
for Auto Plus, an auto spare parts company that Icahn
Enterprises bought in June, Carl Icahn said in a statement.
"We think rising and aging (averaging about 11.4 years old
according to the U.S. Department of Transportation) vehicle
populations and increased miles driven bode well for demand for
the automotive replacement parts industry," S&P Capital IQ
analyst Efraim Levy wrote in a note.
Icahn Enterprises has been focusing on its auto business,
its second largest by revenue, as a slump in crude prices slows
growth in its energy business, which accounted for nearly half
of its revenue in 2014.
Icahn Enterprises bought Auto Plus from Canada's Uni-Select
Inc and the company also owns an 82 percent stake in
auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp.
Icahn Enterprises, which expects to close the Pep Boys
acquisition in the first quarter of 2016, will pay $39.5 million
termination fee to Bridgestone.
Pep Boys shares were trading at $18.39 and Icahn Enterprises
shares at $60.19.
Up to Tuesday's close, Pep Boys shares had risen about 93
percent this year, while Icahn Enterprises shares had fallen
about 33.5 percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)