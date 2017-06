Warsaw Aug 10 Polenergia Holding, an entity controlled by Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk, has launched a 671 million zlotys ($202.4 million) bid for Polish green energy company PEP, the businessman's fund Kulczyk Investments said on Friday.

Polenergia has offered 31.50 zlotys for each PEP share. The stock rose 5.7 percent to 31.39 zlotys after the offer was announced. ($1 = 3.3147 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)