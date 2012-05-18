HONG KONG/SYDNEY May 18 Australian private
equity fund Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) has kickstarted the
auction of share registry business Link Group, a deal that could
value the company at as much as A$1.4 billion ($1.4 billion)
including debt, sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
A successful sale will make it Asia's biggest private equity
exit so far this year and may spur more buyout shops to cash in
on their investments.
PEP has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale of
Link, which has been anticipated since 2011, and the auction
could attract private equity firms who have seen few investment
opportunities this year for the funds they have raised in Asia.
Link, which comprises Link Market Services, competes with
Australian share registry company Computershare and
pension administrator AAS. It has been looking to raise capital
to fund global expansion.
PEP, which acquired Link Group in 2005, plans to retain a
small minority stake in the company, while selling majority
control, the sources added.
PEP declined to comment. Goldman was not available for an
immediate comment. The sources did not want to be identified as
they were not authorised to speak to the media.
($1 = 1.0057 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Narayanan Somasundaram;
Editing by Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)