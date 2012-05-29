WARSAW May 29 Polish wind and biomass energy producer PEP has been put up for sale, three sources close to the talks told Reuters, with foreign rivals and local utilities PGE and Enea likely to be interested in the $140 million company.

"PEP is for sale and the process is gaining steam," one person said.

One of the sources added that Polish state-controlled PGE and Enea may be interested in PEP to meet their green energy goals.

Other sources said foreign players are also taking an interest but declined to name potential bidders. Large European players such as RWE, GDF Suez and EDF are already present in Poland.

Poland, which relies almost exclusively on coal for its electricity generation, hopes to partially switch to cleaner sources of energy, including wind power and gas to cut down on CO2 emissions and meet European Union-required quotas.

PEP operates wind farms with a 80 megawatt (MW) capacity and plans to expand by 100 MW by next year. The group has, however, scrapped its 2012 forecasts of a 10-percent jump in net profit to 74 million zlotys ($21.32 million).

PEP shares are mainly in the hands of pension funds Generali OFE, ING OFE or Aviva OFE, as well as investment funds like Pioneer Pekao Investment Management.

Analysts believe some investors could be looking to sell as they come to the end of their investment period, typically about 3-5 years, and could be attracted by a recent 20-percent pick-up in the share price after a 44-percent drop last year.

PGE, Enea, Generali, ING and Aviva all declined to comment on the issue. Pioneer Pekao also refused to comment, with its portfolio manager Adam Jenkins adding that "the current share price of this company (PEP) does not reflect its high fundamental value." ($1 = 3.4707 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Adrian Krajewski, and Pawel Bernat; Editing by David Cowell)