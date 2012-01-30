* Gores Group offers $15/share

* Enterprise value of deal $1 bln

* Shares rise over 26 pct premarket (Adds details, share movement)

Jan 30 Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack , an automotive aftermarket service and retail chain, said it has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Gores Group for about $791 million.

Gores offered $15 a share in cash for Pep Boys -- a 24 percent premium to the company's Friday closing price.

Shares of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Pep Boys jumped more than 26 percent to $15.16 in premarket trade on Monday, indicating that investors are expecting a higher offer.

Pep Boys, founded in 1921, said the total enterprise value of the deal -- expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of 2012 -- was about $1 billion.

The merger agreement with Gores also provides for a 45-day "go-shop" period, which allows Pep Boys to solicit or initiate acquisition proposals from third parties.

The company, which suspended its quarterly dividend on Monday, said its senior management will continue in their roles with the company after completion of the deal.

Pep Boys, which has over 7,000 services centers in the United States and Puerto Rico, offers automotive service, tires, parts and accessories.

BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Pep Boys. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Barclays Capital and Sagent Advisors are acting as financial advisors to Gores Group. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)