WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Exelon Corp and
Pepco Holdings Inc, which are seeking to merge, asked
utilities regulators for the District of Columbia on Monday to
reconsider their rejection of the proposed $6.8 billion deal.
The city's three-member Public Service Commission refused to
approve the merger in August, saying that the companies had not
shown that it was in the public interest.
The companies, which are seeking to create the country's
biggest power distributor, was in talks with Mayor Muriel
Bowser's office in hopes of hammering out a settlement that the
companies could take to the Public Service Commission.
"Today, we confirm that we are engaged in substantive
discussions with the companies on a settlement agreement that
would address, in a new application, the administration's
concerns," said City Administrator Rashad Young, the district's
lead negotiator.
Before the D.C. rejection, the proposed transaction had won
approval from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and the
U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Pepco serves about 2 million customers in the District of
Columbia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Exelon has about
7.8 million customers in Maryland, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
