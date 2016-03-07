BRIEF-Northrop Grumman increases quarterly dividend
* Northrop Grumman increases quarterly dividend 11 percent to $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Exelon Corp said it entered into an agreement with Pepco Holdings Inc under which either company may terminate their proposed deal at any time. (1.usa.gov/1p2INGI)
Pepco, which is awaiting regulatory approval from Washington DC for its acquisition by Exelon said on Friday that the two utilities have not extended the deadline to close the deal, but were in talks with state authorities. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
