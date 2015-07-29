FRANKFURT, July 29 Germany's Tele Columbus
is seen as the front runner in an auction for peer
Pepcom which is nearing its end and which may value the cable
company at roughly 700 million euros ($773.8 million), several
people familiar with the matter said.
A decision on the buyer is expected as early as September,
the people said, adding that other strategic and private equity
bidders also remain interested.
A Tele Columbus spokesman said: "We are a strong number
three in Germany and see ourselves as a driving force of
consolidation. We are always interested in assets and are
looking at what comes to the market."
The seller, buyout group Star Capital, and its advisor HSBC
declined to comment. Pepcom was not available for comment.
Pepcom expects to post earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 64 million euros this
year and may be valued at 10-11 times that.
That would be in line with Tele Columbus's own valuation and
that of a recent deal in which Tele Columbus bought peer
Primacom.
Star Capital bought Pepcom in 2010 for an undisclosed sum.
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)