SYDNEY, July 14 Non-bank lender Pepper Australia Pty Ltd plans to raise A$145 million ($107.21 million) in an initial public offering after securing commitments from cornerstone investors overnight, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company was widely reported to be worth about A$1 billion in March, when it hired investment banks Macquarie Group Ltd and Goldman Sachs & Co to decide whether to list or sell the company privately.

It is unclear what portion of the company will be owned by new shareholders.

($1 = 1.3524 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)