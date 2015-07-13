BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp - on may 1, company entered into a $500 million second amended and restated master repurchase and securities contract
SYDNEY, July 14 Non-bank lender Pepper Australia Pty Ltd plans to raise A$145 million ($107.21 million) in an initial public offering after securing commitments from cornerstone investors overnight, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company was widely reported to be worth about A$1 billion in March, when it hired investment banks Macquarie Group Ltd and Goldman Sachs & Co to decide whether to list or sell the company privately.
It is unclear what portion of the company will be owned by new shareholders.
($1 = 1.3524 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
May 2 Indian shares posted slight gains on Tuesday, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki rallied on strong April sales, but broader gains were capped after Ambuja Cement's quarterly results raised concerns about corporate earnings.