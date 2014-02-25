BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - PepsiCo on Tuesday launched a USD2bn two-part bond after the food and beverage giant gave up plans for a third floating-rate tranche of the deal.
The A1/A-/A rated deal comprises a USD750m three-year piece launched at Treasuries +30bp and a USD1.25bn 10-year launched at T+92bp.
That was significantly tighter than initial price thoughts of low 40s and 105bp area out earlier in the day. A three-year floating-rate note had also been planned.
PepsiCo's outstanding 1.25% August 2017s are trading at a G spread of 34bp, while its 2.75% March 2023s are at G+94bp. Based on the launch levels, the new trade appears to have a negative new issue concession on both tranches.
Active bookrunners on the deal are Citigroup, RBS and UBS.
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.