BEIJING Nov 17 The head of PepsiCo's
China operations pledged to protect workers' rights in
the wake of work stoppages at its bottling plants across China
that were triggered by the plants' acquisition by a Chinese
drink maker, according to a media report.
Workers at Pepsico bottling plants have staged protests this
week against the deal, in which beverage and noodle maker Tingyi
will buy PepsiCo's money-losing bottling business in
China.
Meng Keshi, identified as president of PepsiCo's China
operations, said in an internal memo to employees that the Pepsi
plants would continue to be independently managed for two years,
and that the company would "guarantee workers' rights,"
according to Taiwan's Economic Daily.
Meng wrote that employees' salaries and benefits will not
change for two years while the two companies continue to operate
independently, the Economic Daily said in a report seen in
Beijing on Thursday.
Workers have told local media that they fear for their jobs
under the new owner, or that they will have to renegotiate their
contracts at lower salaries.
About 1,100 of the 1,300 workers at Pepsi's bottling
facility in Fuzhou, in coastal Fujian province, did not go to
work on Wednesday, the Henan Commercial News reported on
Thursday.
Another 20 workers out of 320 at a Pepsi plant under
construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, went to the
provincial labor union to complain of "abandonment," but later
returned to work, the Henan newspaper said.
"We love Pepsi, and wish it no harm," the paper quoted a
worker as saying.
The employees have reportedly been holding similar protests
this week -- some media have said they have staged strikes -- at
Pepsi facilities in Chengdu, Chongqing, Fuzhou, Lanzhou and
Nanchang.
Some workers told local media that they were not on strike,
but rather expressing their concern that PepsiCo was ignoring
their rights and would not offer them adequate compensation.
It was not clear how many workers have taken part in the
work stoppages or how long they lasted.
PepsiCo officials did not respond to repeated requests for
information. Tingyi's spokesman could not be reached by
telephone.
The Pepsi protests, like other problems that arise with
foreign companies, are considered a sensitive topic by the
government, which is quick to suppress news about any kind of
dissent. On Thursday the search term "Pepsi strike" was blocked
on Sina Weibo, China's most popular microblogging service.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones and Beijing newsroom; Editing by
Ken Wills and Muralikumar Anantharaman)