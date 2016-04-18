April 18 PepsiCo Inc's quarterly sales
fell 2.9 percent, the sixth straight quarter of decline, hurt by
a strong dollar and weak revenue in some markets including Latin
America and Europe.
The net income attributable to the company declined to $931
million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March
19 from $1.22 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included an impairment charge of $373
million related to Pepsi's interest in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages
Holding Co Ltd.
Net revenue fell to $11.86 billion from $12.22 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)