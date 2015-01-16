(Adds comment from Peltz, background)
By Anjali Athavaley
Jan 16 PepsiCo Inc said it had elected
William Johnson, an advisory partner at Trian Fund Management,
to its board, following a recent push by Trian to split the
company.
Johnson, a former chairman and chief executive of H.J. Heinz
Co, will join the board effective March 23, and he
will also be included in the slate of nominees for election to
the board at the company's 2015 annual shareholders' meeting,
PepsiCo said.
Trian, which is led by Nelson Peltz, held 1.19 percent
stake in PepsiCo as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Peltz has urged PepsiCo to split its more successful snack
division from its beverage business, arguing that the move would
reduce costs and unlock value for shareholders. PepsiCo's chief
executive Indra Nooyi, has said that the company's current
strategy is working.
In July, Peltz said a proxy fight was a possibility.
Johnson's election to the board marks a settlement between Pepsi
and Trian.
In a statement Friday afternoon, Peltz said, "We support
Indra's commitment to operational excellence, which has resulted
in improved performance of the company. We are confident that
Bill will be a strong and complementary addition to the PepsiCo
Board."
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Leslie Adler)