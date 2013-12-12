Dec 12 PepsiCo is set to replace
Coca-Cola as the beverage supplier to restaurant chain
Buffalo Wild Wings, the New York Times reported on
Wednesday.
The deal, which will begin with the introduction of Pepsi,
Mountain Dew and other drink brands in the new year, is the
biggest sign so far of how PepsiCo is deploying its thriving
snacks business to offset declines in its traditional soda
business, the Times said.
PepsiCo has managed to weather bumps in the soda market due
to its wide array of snacks and beverages, which include
Frito-Lay chips and Tropicana juices.
PepsiCo declined to release the value of the deal, the
newspaper said, adding that details on how to combine the varied
products of the two companies are still in the discussion
stages. ()
Buffalo Wild Wings operates more than 950 sports bars and
grills in the United States and Canada.
The deal, expected to be announced on Thursday, will also
allow Buffalo Wild Wings to capitalize on PepsiCo's
relationships with major sports organizations like the National
Football League and Major League Baseball, the Times said.
PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Buffalo Wild Wings could not be
reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business
hours.