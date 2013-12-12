Dec 12 Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
said PepsiCo Inc would replace Coca-Cola Co
as its main drinks supplier, hoping to benefit from
Pepsi's tie-ups with the NFL and Major League Baseball.
Buffalo Wild Wings said it would work with PepsiCo on joint
marketing initiatives tied to sports and entertainment events,
which typically draw in more customers to its over 950 sports
bars and grills.
The agreement includes brands such as Mountain Dew soda and
Tropicana juices. Buffalo Wild Wings also said the two companies
would explore menu offerings with PepsiCo's snack brands such as
Doritos and Fritos.
The financial terms of the agreement, which was earlier
reported by the New York Times, were not disclosed.
Buffalo Wild Wings shares closed at $143.86 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday. PepsiCo shares closed at $82.67 on the New York Stock
Exchange, while Coca-Cola closed at $40.13.