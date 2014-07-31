BRIEF-Ally Financial Q1 adjusted EPS $0.48
* Ally financial reports first quarter 2017 financial results
July 31 PepsiCo Inc said Brian Cornell, chief executive of its PepsiCo Americas Foods business, which sells Quaker Oats and Lays chips, has resigned.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that Target Corp is hiring Cornell as CEO.
Cornell notified PepsiCo on July 27 of his resignation, effective Wednesday, the beverage maker said in a filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a 17.5 percent jump in quarterly net income on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.