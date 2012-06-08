(Corrects "brand" to "brands" in first paragraph)

June 8 PepsiCo Inc has hired a chief design officer, as the soft drink and snack company looks to infuse more style into its corporate brands and culture.

The company said on Friday that Mauro Porcini, formerly of 3M Co, will be responsible for managing design for the company's brands, with a strong focus on its top 12, which include Pepsi, Lay's, Gatorade, Quaker and Tropicana.

Porcini will report to Brad Jakeman, president of PepsiCo's Global Beverage Group. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)