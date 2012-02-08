Cases of Diet Pepsi are displayed for sale in Carlsbad, California February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

ATHENS Greece's competition watchdog imposed a 16.17 million euro fine on PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) on Wednesday for abusing its dominant market position in the country.

The regulator ruled that Pepsico's Greek snack unit breached competition rules from 2000 to 2008.

"The Competition Commission... will not allow any kind of anti-competitive practices which shut out competitors and exploit consumers," the regulator's Chairman Dimitris Kiritsakis said in a statement.

Pepsico is the main rival of Greece's Coca-Cola Hellenic HLBr.AT in the country's soft drinks and snack market.

Pepsico was not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)