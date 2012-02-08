ATHENS Feb 8 Greece's competition
watchdog imposed a 16.17 million euro ($21.4 million) fine on
PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday for abusing its dominant market
position in the country.
The regulator ruled that Pepsico's Greek snack unit breached
competition rules from 2000 to 2008.
"The Competition Commission... will not allow any kind of
anti-competitive practices which shut out competitors and
exploit consumers," the regulator's Chairman Dimitris Kiritsakis
said in a statement.
Pepsico is the main rival of Greece's Coca-Cola Hellenic
in the country's soft drinks and snack market.
Pepsico was not immediately reachable for comment.