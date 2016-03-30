March 30 PepsiCo Inc said Al Carey, the head of its North America beverages business, has been appointed chief executive of the region and will oversee the company's beverages, Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods divisions there.

The company also said Tom Greco, the head of Frito-Lay North America, is leaving the company, and that it had appointed Kirk Tanner as chief operating officer of its North America beverages unit. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)