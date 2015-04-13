April 13 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc
will announce later on Monday that it is taking over league
sponsorship rights for the National Basketball Association from
Coca-Cola Co, Fortune reported.
The deal is worth significantly more than the previous
partnership with Coca-Cola in terms of the overall investment,
Fortune reported, citing a source close to the deal. (for.tn/1FC7L0N)
The new deal will involve Pepsi's carbonated drinks, as well
as Aquafina, Lipton Brisk and some Frito snack products, the
magazine reported.
PepsiCo declined to comment.
The new agreement also covers the Women's National
Basketball Association, NBA Development League, and USA
Basketball, Fortune said.
Food and beverage company Tingyi, PepsiCo's partner in
China, will be the exclusive partner of the NBA in China through
its Master Kong brand, the magazine reported.
Separately, Coca-Cola said it had signed a multi-year
agreement with the United States Soccer Federation and Major
League Soccer, and that it would be the beverage sponsor for the
U.S. Soccer and the Mexican National Teams' U.S. tours.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)