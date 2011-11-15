Nov 15 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Nelson
Peltz Trian Fund has taken a 2.36 million share stake in
PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N), where CEO Indra Nooyi is under pressure
from some on Wall Street to split up the company.
The disclosure, in a listing of holdings released on Monday
in a regulatory filing by Trian Fund Management L.P., shows the
fund held the stake as of Sept. 30. The shares were worth
$148.2 million at Monday's New York Stock Exchange closing
price for PepsiCo.
The holding is well bellow 1 percent of the soft drink and
snacks maker's shares outstanding as of Sept. 30.
On Nov. 8, PepsiCo's management and board said the company
would extend its review of ongoing business plans for 2012 and
beyond, raising hopes for more drastic measures to ignite
sagging performance. [ID:nN1E7A70HA]
PepsiCo management said in October that it had considered
breaking up the company but did not find that to be in the best
interests of shareholders. [ID:nN1E79B03O]
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; editing by John
Wallace)