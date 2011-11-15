* Peltz takes stake in PepsiCo worth 0.15 pct of company

* Move raises possibility of increase in value - analyst

* Shares up 3.2 pct in afternoon trading (Adds investor comment, byline; updates shares)

By Martinne Geller

Nov 15 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund has taken a 2.36 million-share stake in PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N), where Chief Executive Indra Nooyi is under pressure from many on Wall Street to split up the company or make other big changes.

PepsiCo shares rose over 3 percent on Tuesday, as investors hoped Peltz's move would bring some kind of shake-up.

"Any time he takes a stake you imagine it's not just going to be status quo," said Michael Yoshikami, chief executive of YCMNET Advisors. "I think Pepsi has to make sure its pencil is very sharp."

Peltz is known for corporate activism in the food and beverage sector. In the past he has taken stakes in, and pushed for, changes at companies such as H. J. Heinz HNZ.N and Wendy's WEN.N.

In late June, Peltz disclosed a small stake in Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, and weeks later, the company announced it was splitting into two. At the time, Peltz was reported to have supported the separation, though any role he might have played in the decision was not disclosed [ID:nL3E7J42PN]

"Given Mr. Peltz's involvement (in PepsiCo), we think odds have gone up that intrinsic value is unlocked," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg in a research note. He estimates PepsiCo is worth $71 per share on a sum-of-the-parts basis.

The shares were up $2.04 at $64.84 in late afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The disclosure of the stake, in a listing of holdings released on Monday in a regulatory filing by Trian Fund Management L.P., shows the fund held shares as of Sept. 30.

The holding, worth $148.2 million at Monday's closing price, represents 0.15 percent of the soft drink and snacks maker's shares outstanding as of Sept. 30.

SHIFT TO DEFENSIVE STRATEGY

Yoshikami said the small size of Peltz's stake might be a signal that the billionaire investor was just repositioning his portfolio to suit a slower-growth environment rather than angling for change.

"It's a recognition that the industry is attractive because of its fairly noncyclic nature. In some ways, it is similar to Warren Buffett's decision to change his perspective and invest in technology," Yoshikami said, referring to the disclosure on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) built up a roughly 5.5 percent stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N). [ID:nN1E7AD179]

PepsiCo products, including Tropicana orange juice, Gatorade sports drink, and Frito-Lay snacks, sell relatively well in tough economic times due to their prices.

Still, PepsiCo shares have languished in recent years as CEO Nooyi has set her sights on improving the health profile of PepsiCo's products. At the same, the company's flagship cola lost its position as the second-biggest soda brand in the United States, being replaced by Diet Coke. Coca-Cola (KO.N) remained No. 1.

Analysts have said PepsiCo has not invested enough in its brands, and expect it to announce increased investment in 2012. Discussion about the possibility of a break-up has also intensified since Kraft's announcement in August.

PepsiCo management said in October that it had considered breaking up the company but did not find that to be in the best interests of shareholders. [ID:nN1E79B03O]

Swartzberg sees merit in the idea of splitting up PepsiCo, but said there are several options, including scenarios that leave PepsiCo as one company but improve its U.S. soft drink business and the way it invests for future growth.

On Nov. 8, PepsiCo's management and board said the company would extend its review of ongoing business plans for 2012 and beyond, raising hopes for more drastic measures to ignite sagging performance. [ID:nN1E7A70HA]

A spokesmen for PepsiCo declined to comment, citing a company policy to not discuss investments by its shareholders. A spokesman for Peltz did not immediately return a call seeking comment. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago and Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman and Tim Dobbyn)