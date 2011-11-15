* Peltz takes stake in PepsiCo worth 0.15 pct of company
* Move raises possibility of increase in value - analyst
* Shares up 3.2 pct in afternoon trading
(Adds investor comment, byline; updates shares)
By Martinne Geller
Nov 15 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian
Fund has taken a 2.36 million-share stake in PepsiCo Inc
(PEP.N), where Chief Executive Indra Nooyi is under pressure
from many on Wall Street to split up the company or make other
big changes.
PepsiCo shares rose over 3 percent on Tuesday, as
investors hoped Peltz's move would bring some kind of
shake-up.
"Any time he takes a stake you imagine it's not just going
to be status quo," said Michael Yoshikami, chief executive of
YCMNET Advisors. "I think Pepsi has to make sure its pencil is
very sharp."
Peltz is known for corporate activism in the food and
beverage sector. In the past he has taken stakes in, and pushed
for, changes at companies such as H. J. Heinz HNZ.N and
Wendy's WEN.N.
In late June, Peltz disclosed a small stake in Kraft Foods
Inc KFT.N, and weeks later, the company announced it was
splitting into two. At the time, Peltz was reported to have
supported the separation, though any role he might have played
in the decision was not disclosed [ID:nL3E7J42PN]
"Given Mr. Peltz's involvement (in PepsiCo), we think odds
have gone up that intrinsic value is unlocked," said Stifel
Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg in a research note. He
estimates PepsiCo is worth $71 per share on a sum-of-the-parts
basis.
The shares were up $2.04 at $64.84 in late afternoon trade
on the New York Stock Exchange.
The disclosure of the stake, in a listing of holdings
released on Monday in a regulatory filing by Trian Fund
Management L.P., shows the fund held shares as of Sept. 30.
The holding, worth $148.2 million at Monday's closing
price, represents 0.15 percent of the soft drink and snacks
maker's shares outstanding as of Sept. 30.
SHIFT TO DEFENSIVE STRATEGY
Yoshikami said the small size of Peltz's stake might be a
signal that the billionaire investor was just repositioning his
portfolio to suit a slower-growth environment rather than
angling for change.
"It's a recognition that the industry is attractive because
of its fairly noncyclic nature. In some ways, it is similar to
Warren Buffett's decision to change his perspective and invest
in technology," Yoshikami said, referring to the disclosure on
Monday that Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) built up a roughly 5.5
percent stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N).
[ID:nN1E7AD179]
PepsiCo products, including Tropicana orange juice,
Gatorade sports drink, and Frito-Lay snacks, sell relatively
well in tough economic times due to their prices.
Still, PepsiCo shares have languished in recent years as
CEO Nooyi has set her sights on improving the health profile of
PepsiCo's products. At the same, the company's flagship cola
lost its position as the second-biggest soda brand in the
United States, being replaced by Diet Coke. Coca-Cola (KO.N)
remained No. 1.
Analysts have said PepsiCo has not invested enough in its
brands, and expect it to announce increased investment in 2012.
Discussion about the possibility of a break-up has also
intensified since Kraft's announcement in August.
PepsiCo management said in October that it had considered
breaking up the company but did not find that to be in the best
interests of shareholders. [ID:nN1E79B03O]
Swartzberg sees merit in the idea of splitting up PepsiCo,
but said there are several options, including scenarios that
leave PepsiCo as one company but improve its U.S. soft drink
business and the way it invests for future growth.
On Nov. 8, PepsiCo's management and board said the company
would extend its review of ongoing business plans for 2012 and
beyond, raising hopes for more drastic measures to ignite
sagging performance. [ID:nN1E7A70HA]
A spokesmen for PepsiCo declined to comment, citing a
company policy to not discuss investments by its shareholders.
A spokesman for Peltz did not immediately return a call seeking
comment.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago and Martinne Geller in
New York; Editing by John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman and Tim
Dobbyn)