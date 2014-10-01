(Repeats for wider distribution; no changes to text)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK Oct 1 PepsiCo Inc for the
first time is introducing a product exclusively through
Amazon.com Inc as the snack and soft drink maker aims
to expand its footprint in e-commerce.
The product, a naturally sweetened soda called Pepsi True,
will be available on Amazon in mid-October in 24-packs of
7.5-ounce cans, the company said. It will not be in
brick-and-mortar outlets, though Pepsi said it plans to
eventually sell True in grocery stores.
By introducing True through Amazon, Pepsi says it can better
assess demand and gain insight into where people are buying it
ahead of a wider launch.
Industry insiders said the move illustrates how the food and
beverage industry is expanding into non-traditional distribution
channels like e-commerce as it searches for growth.
Kraft Foods Group Inc recently started selling
Jell-O molds of university mascots and logos through Amazon and
grocery stores. And other companies are using Amazon to test the
waters when reintroducing a product. Coca-Cola Co said
recently it would bring back Surge, a soda it discontinued 12
years ago, through Amazon.
"While it seems there is still demand for the product, we
aren't sure how much or how quickly it will sell," a Coca-Cola
spokesman said in an email. "Working with Amazon allows us to
determine what the market for Surge really is."
Amazon says the consumer goods space is one of its
fastest-growing categories. Last spring it introduced Prime
Pantry, where its Prime members can shop for hundreds of
household items including soft drinks, laundry detergent and
cereal.
At Pepsi, "online selling is a relatively new endeavor,"
said Simon Lowden, chief marketing officer at Pepsi Beverages
North America. "You should expect online commerce to be a much
bigger part of our proposition going forward."
The e-commerce space comes with risks as well as
opportunities. Amazon could put downward pressure on prices in
the consumer packaged goods category, as it did with e-books,
analysts at Sanford Bernstein said in a research note in April.
And Amazon's vast array of products could make it harder for
brands to stand out.
A Pepsi spokeswoman said prices for its other products sold
on Amazon have been stable. The company says it decided to
introduce True through Amazon after noting the success of other
products such as its Starbucks Double Shot Light, Pepsi's
top-selling item year-to-date in e-commerce. Pepsi sells the
product through a joint venture with Starbucks Corp.
Still, e-commerce is especially tricky for soda companies
because of their agreements with bottling partners, which have
exclusive distribution rights in certain regions. Lowden said
that although Pepsi True will not be distributed through Pepsi's
bottler system, bottlers will be compensated for revenue they
would have received when purchases are made through Amazon in
their territories.
SOFTER SALES
Pepsi's move comes against the backdrop of nearly a decade
of declining sales of carbonated soft drinks in the United
States, according to the trade publication Beverage Digest, as
consumers have become more health-conscious. More recently,
consumers have also shifted away from diet soda because of
health concerns about artificial sweeteners.
Pepsi True is a "mid-calorie" offering sweetened by sugar
and stevia, a plant-based sweetener. It is aimed at people who
want a naturally sweetened cola with fewer calories. A 7.5-ounce
can of True contains 60 calories. That compares with 100
calories for the same-size can of regular Pepsi.
Stevia doesn't appeal to all palates, and soft drink makers
have been trying to eliminate its bitter aftertaste. Pepsi said
it spent three years developing True, drawing from its knowledge
of stevia-sweetened colas in overseas markets and tweaking the
formula for the U.S. consumer.
It is not the first company to launch soft drinks containing
the sweetener in a measured way. Coke recently launched
Coca-Cola Life, a sugar- and stevia-sweetened soda, in Fresh
Market, a premium grocery chain, in four states. It said it
plans to make the drink available in other locations across the
United States by next month.
Pepsi plans to market True mainly through digital content
such as videos on Amazon. It will also offer opportunities where
consumers can sample the soda in certain markets.
"We recognize at the moment that Pepsi True is a niche
product in our portfolio," Pepsi's Lowden said. "We want to be
at the right size and the right scale to accommodate the 'mid-
calorie' segment, which is still small today."
(Editing by Eric Effron and Douglas Royalty)