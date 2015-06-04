(Changes source, adds PepsiCo comment)
June 4 PepsiCo Inc plans to introduce a
line of fountain craft sodas called "Stubborn Soda" for soft
drink dispensers in the United States as early as this summer.
The new sodas will be made with natural flavors, contain
fair trade-certified cane sugar and will not contain high
fructose corn syrup.
"Following our recent launches of Caleb's Kola and Mountain
Dew Dewshine, we're continuing to explore the craft space with
Stubborn Soda," PepsiCo spokeswoman Gina Anderson said in an
email.
PepsiCo launched bottled versions of Caleb's Kola last year
and introduced Mountain Dew Dewshine in March.
The company plans to roll out the new line in some regions
this summer and may price it at a premium to brands such as
Pepsi and Mountain Dew at dispensers.
The move comes amid a slowdown in soda consumption in the
United States as more consumers prefer healthier options that
are less sugary and use more natural ingredients.
Craft sodas are usually manufactured in smaller batches with
more natural ingredients.
Trade publication Beverage-Digest first reported the news on
Thursday.
The company may also offer Stubborn Soda for retail sale
later, likely in glass bottles, and the new line could either
replace or supplement PepsiCo's main brands on fountain taps.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing
by Sriraj Kalluvila)