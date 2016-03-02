March 2 Quaker Oats Co has been accused in a new
lawsuit of fraudulently misleading consumers into believing its
Maple & Brown Sugar instant oatmeal contains real maple syrup.
In a complaint filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles federal
court, Darren Eisenlord said Quaker Oats causes confusion by
including a glass pitcher of maple syrup and the words "maple
sugar" on packaging for six instant oatmeal products.
Real maple syrup and maple sugar are "premium ingredients,"
Eisenlord said, and the PepsiCo Inc unit knows that
shoppers would pay more for oatmeal containing them.
He seeks class-action status for shoppers nationwide and in
California who, like him, in the last four years bought the
"classic" version of the oatmeal, or any of the organic,
high-fiber, gluten-free, low-sugar and "weight control"
versions.
The lawsuit seeks damages as well as new packaging.
Quaker Oats did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on Wednesday.
The lawsuit followed a Feb. 15 letter from the North
American Maple Syrup Council, the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers'
Association and other trade groups urging the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to crack down on food companies whose labels
incorrectly suggest the presence of maple syrup.
These groups say "maple" is understood to refer to "maple
syrup," much as "mayo" is understood to refer to "mayonnaise."
They pointed to an FDA warning letter last August to the maker
of "Just Mayo," which unlike mayonnaise contained no eggs.
The case is Eisenlord v Quaker Oats Co et al, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California, No. 16-01442.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)