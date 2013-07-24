July 24 PepsiCo Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday, as price increases and productivity improvements helped margins.

The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana juice, which is under pressure by activist investor Nelson Peltz, said net income was $2.01 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter, up from $1.49 billion, or 94 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.31 per share.