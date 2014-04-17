April 17 PepsiCo Inc on Thursday
reported a higher quarterly profit, lifted by sales gains in its
snacks business.
The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana
juice, said net income was $1.22 billion, or 79 cents per share,
in the first quarter, up from $1.08 billion, or 69 cents per
share a year earlier.
Revenue, excluding the impact of currency translation and
changes to PepsiCo's business, rose 4 percent. Overall revenue
was $12.62 billion, above the $12.43 billion Wall Street was
expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E.S.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)