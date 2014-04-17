April 17 PepsiCo Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit, lifted by sales gains in its snacks business.

The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana juice, said net income was $1.22 billion, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter, up from $1.08 billion, or 69 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue, excluding the impact of currency translation and changes to PepsiCo's business, rose 4 percent. Overall revenue was $12.62 billion, above the $12.43 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E.S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)