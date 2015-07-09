Barclays CEO Staley in dispute with KKR over soured deal - WSJ
LONDON, May 2 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is involved in a dispute with private equity firm KKR & Co, which is a client of the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
July 9 PepsiCo Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue due to strong demand for its snacks and beverages in North America.
Net income attributable to the company rose marginally to $1.98 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the second quarter ended June 13, from $1.98 billion, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier. [ID: nPn46K8KT]
Excluding items, the company earned $1.32 per share.
Net revenue fell 5.7 percent to $15.92 billion as a stronger dollar continued to weigh on overseas sales.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $15.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)
May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated payments from the government based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.