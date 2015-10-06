Oct 6 PepsiCo Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly net revenue, helped by higher
sales of snacks and beverages in North America.
The net income attributable to PepsiCo fell to $533 million,
or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 5 from
$2.01 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.
PepsiCo said on Tuesday that it took a charge of $1.4
billion, or 92 cents per share, as it changed its accounting for
Venezuela operations.
Net revenue fell 5.2 percent to $16.33 billion, the fourth
straight quarter of decline.
Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $16.15
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
